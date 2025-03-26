Sharon Waller Revis, 76, of Solomons, MD, formerly of Clinton, MD, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025, in Solomons, MD. Born on May 26, 1948, in Washington, DC, she was the beloved daughter of the late Betty C. Waller and Russell S. Waller.

Sharon married the love of her life, Roy Edward Revis, on August 3, 1968, in Washington, DC, and together they built a life filled with love, family, and adventure. A graduate of Crossland High School’s Class of 1966, she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1970.

With a remarkable career spanning three decades, Sharon served as Vice President for Sting Security / MVM before retiring in 2014. Outside of work, she was an avid reader who found joy in traveling with her family and friends. She was also a dedicated member of Job’s Daughters, where she served as Past Honored Queen (PHQ) and Past Guardian of Bethel 91 Camp Springs. Additionally, she shared cherished memories and friendships as part of The Bowling Bums (OIB).

Sharon’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Roy E. Revis, and their children: Jeffery Revis (Caroline), Megan Smith (John), and Kristin Revis. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Max, Cooper, Matthew, Kaitlin, Anna, and Margaret. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Waller.

In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, all services will be private. To honor her memory, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/ and / or Shriners Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en .

Sharon’s warmth, kindness, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements provide by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Lusby, MD.