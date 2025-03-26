Joseph Francis “Joey” Whittington, age 64,

Joseph Francis “Joey” Whittington, age 64, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on March 21, 2025. He was born on March 11, 1961, at the District of Columbia General Hospital.

Joey was a truck driver and also worked on the family farm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. and June K. Whittington.

Joey is survived by his daughter, Rachel N. Brown (Carl), sisters Sharon Sauve (Dave), Deborah Kopack, Lucy Jackson (James), Bonnie Whittington (Tom Miller), and Virginia Rogers (Jim), grandson Jaxon Whittington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joey’s name may be made to the Smithville Church Cemetery Fund or Hospice of the Chesapeake, Burnett Center for Hope and Healing.

Visitation
Thursday, March 27, 2025
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Smithville United Methodist Church

3005 Ferry Landing Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

Services

  • Funeral Service

Thursday, March 27, 2025
11:00 AM

Smithville United Methodist Church

3005 Ferry Landing Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

Interment

  • Private

Contributions

Smithville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund

3005 Ferry Landing Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

Hospice of the Chesapeake: Burnett Center for Hope and Healing

PO Box 838
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

