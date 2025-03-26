“Mary” Frances Peters (née Maggard) passed away on March 22, 2025, in Hollywood, Maryland. Born on March 18, 1948, in English, West Virginia, she lived a life filled with love and cherished memories.

Throughout her years, Frances touched the lives of many. Her presence brought warmth and comfort to those around her. Though she is no longer with us, her love remains a guiding force.

Frances is survived by husband Stanley Peters; sister Bessie Hensley; Children, son Charles Boyce Carriker, step daughter Dee Peters, step son Dave Peters, son William Dulaney, daughter Mildred Alice Huntzberry, daughter Melissa Dulaney and 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and lots of family and friends. Frances was predeceased by her son John Dulaney; parents Allie Maggard and William Maggard; siblings Stella Vandyke, Lulubelle Lou Hearn, Bertha Maggard, Vonnie Jenks, and Bufford Maggard; grandson Louis “Trey” Gross; and granddaughter Shelbi Dulaney.

The family will receive relatives and friends on March 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Rausch Funeral Home, located on 4405 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, Maryland. A service will take place immediately after at 11:00 AM. Special thanks to those who volunteered to be Pallbearers; Charles Carriker, William Huntzberry, Bruce Yeckley, Paul Hensley, Steven Hensley, Quincy Huntzberry, Qrew Huntzberry and William Dulaney.

Frances leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Though unseen, she will always remain close in the hearts of those who knew her.

“Mother you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we can not see you, you’re always at our side.