Patricia Ann Stowe, 75, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland entered into heavenly peace on March 22, 2025. She was born on June 8, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to Loretta Ann Marshall and Clyde Marshall. She was an office assistant for many years at Multi-Aire Corp. in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Patty, as she was commonly known, was a loving, sweet, gentle and very selfless soul. She was a wonderful mom to her two children, Debbie and Brian and beloved grandmother to the greatest loves of her life, Nicholas and LeAnne. Patty was God-loving, spirit-led and had the gift of seeing the good in everyone. Some of her favorite handwritten passages in her bible were Matthew 7:7-8 “Keep on asking and it will be given you; keep on seeking and you will find; keep on knocking and the door will be opened to you”, “For everyone who keeps on asking receives; and he who keeps on seeking finds; and to him who keeps on knocking the door will be opened”; Hebrews 6:19, “Hope is the Anchor of the Soul.” and Luke 1:37 “Nothing is impossible with God”.

She had a really adorable sense of humor and when asked how she was doing she loved the saying she’d heard from a friend “I’m kicking today but not to high”. Her younger self loved her music, especially the oldies, Michael Jackson and disco, she loved dancing, boating with her husband Jack and yearly vacations to Ocean City, Maryland.

She fought a long fearless battle with breast cancer and was known by Dr. Arati Patel, her oncologist, as a “miracle” patient for her strength, fortitude and positive attitude during her treatment. Dr. Patel had seen patients survive only a very few years with this aggressive stage 4 cancer but she had tripled those years and much was attributed to her positive attitude, faith and will to be here for her kids and grandkids. Her beloved son Brian, who lived with her, was her devoted caregiver and selflessly took care of her every day for the last year until God called her home.

Patty is preceded by her loving husband and soulmate, Jack Stowe, her parents Loretta Ann Marshall and Clyde Marshall and her favorite furry companion, Rambo. She is survived by her two children, Deborah Ann and Brian Marshall Stowe, her two grandchildren, Nicholas Brian Stowe and LeAnne Eve McCutcheon, her sister and best friend Karen Rowe (John), her brother Baxter Marshall, her many nieces and nephews including Bo Cecil (Tina), Jimmy (Rhonda) Smith, Edward Smith, Valerie Smith, Sharma Lee (Edgar) and Jerry Wayne Smith (Debbie), Susan (Tina) Smith, cousins Tom, Jazmine and Stephanie McCormick and beloved Aunt Ennie Shea as well as many others.

She will be remembered for her kind, loving heart and a precious gift in her lifetime to all her family and friends.

Flowers can be delivered to Rausch Funeral Home by using the Local Florist:

Floral Expressions

7914 Southern Maryland Boulevard

Owings, Maryland 20736

410.257.7775

Family & Friends gathering for celebration of life reception from 4-6 p.m.:

Bay Wine & Spirits

(next to the North Beach Boardwalk)

9100 Bay Avenue Suite A103

North Beach, Maryland 20714