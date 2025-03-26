Richard Wayne “Dickie” Buzik, 77, of Huntingtown passed away March 23, 2025. He was born June 27, 1947, in Takoma Park to Andrew and Frances (Ulrey) Buzik. Dickie grew up in Takoma Park and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He joined the United States Army on August 29, 1966 and proudly served in the war in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on May 3, 1969. He married Pamela Sarbacher on June 4, 1972 and they lived in Silver Spring until moving to Mechanicsville in 1992 and eventually Huntingtown in 1999. Dickie enjoyed a successful career with Montgomery County Government, working in the highway maintenance division for many years. Dickie was an avid softball fan and successful coach, primarily for the Jolles Brothers men’s softball team. He was inducted into the Metropolitan Softball Hall of Fame. Dickie also enjoyed motorcycles, hockey, watching his grandchildren play sports, and spending time with his family and friends. Family was everything to Dickie, especially his grandchildren.

Dickie is survived by his loving wife Pamela Lee Buzik, daughter Tina MacAulay and her husband Tony, grandchildren Savannah, Kaleb, Brooke, and Delaney, nieces Marie Hamilton and Michelle, Lisa, and Diane Sarbacher, nephews David Sarbacher and Dino Hamilton, sister in law Carol Sarbacher, and brother in law Eddie Sarbacher and his wife Janet. He was preceded in death by his son John Buzik and sisters Joann Wright and Helen Yannetta.