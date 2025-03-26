Thelma Louise Scruggs, 90, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away March 23, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Thelma was born on August 1, 1934, in Wyoming to the late Orvie Virgil and Rachel Katherin Miner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Scruggs, a daughter, Edith Willard, three sisters and three brothers.

Thelma was a substitute teacher for Calvert County Public Schools, a seamstress, and an avid crafter. She was also active with the ARC of Calvert County, the Special Olympics, and Full Gospel Assembly of God. She was a grandmother to everyone she met, and welcomed anyone into her heart. She raised six children and three grandchildren. Thelma loved her church, her family, and those who surrounded her. Always full of stories, life lessons, and wisdom.

Thelma is survived by her children: Delores Kellem, Mary Hall, Juanita Scruggs, Barbara Kline and Leomar Jackson, three grandchildren whom she raised: Clarence Nice, Larry Nice, and Vicky Hinebaugh. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 23 great great grandchildren and her sister Edith Doucette.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 26, 2025 from 11 until the time of services, 12 Noon at the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church 890 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, Maryland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Calvert County.