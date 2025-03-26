John Harbin, Sr., 86,

March 25, 2025

John Harbin, Sr., 86, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 23, 2025. He was born April 1, 1938, in Washington, DC to William and Catherine Harbin. John grew up in Suitland and spent most of his time in Broomes Island. He married Florence Swain on August 16, 1963 and they lived in Forestville until moving to Port Republic in 1995. John worked as an operating engineer at RFK and the DC Armory before going to work for the Federal Reserve where he retired as chief engineer. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, playing the guitar, and listening to music, especially classic country and Frank Sinatra. John was an amazing father and grandfather and was loved by everyone. He will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his wife Florence Marie Harbin, son Frank William Harbin, and several siblings. He is survived by his children Tina Vass and her husband Christopher of Chesapeake Beach and John Harbin, Jr. and his wife Kelli of Port Republic, grandchildren Sabrina Harbin and her fiancé Daren Pirner, Christina Vass and her fiancé Mike Trujillo, Michael Vass, and Kaitlin Rubinoski and her husband Austin, great-grandchildren Ryan Ball, Jr. and Everett Pirner, and sisters Juanita Harris and Bonnie McCarson.

Visitation
Friday, March 28, 2025
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Friday, March 28, 2025
7:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial

MD Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham

11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623

This entry was posted on March 25, 2025 at 8:35 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.