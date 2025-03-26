John Harbin, Sr., 86, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 23, 2025. He was born April 1, 1938, in Washington, DC to William and Catherine Harbin. John grew up in Suitland and spent most of his time in Broomes Island. He married Florence Swain on August 16, 1963 and they lived in Forestville until moving to Port Republic in 1995. John worked as an operating engineer at RFK and the DC Armory before going to work for the Federal Reserve where he retired as chief engineer. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, playing the guitar, and listening to music, especially classic country and Frank Sinatra. John was an amazing father and grandfather and was loved by everyone. He will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his wife Florence Marie Harbin, son Frank William Harbin, and several siblings. He is survived by his children Tina Vass and her husband Christopher of Chesapeake Beach and John Harbin, Jr. and his wife Kelli of Port Republic, grandchildren Sabrina Harbin and her fiancé Daren Pirner, Christina Vass and her fiancé Mike Trujillo, Michael Vass, and Kaitlin Rubinoski and her husband Austin, great-grandchildren Ryan Ball, Jr. and Everett Pirner, and sisters Juanita Harris and Bonnie McCarson.