UPDATE: Police Investigating a Fatal Crash Involving Box Truck and Occupied School Bus in Prince Frederick

UPDATE 3/26/2025 @ 1:00 P.M.: On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, shortly after 9 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a school bus on Rt. 231 near Sea Gull Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the school bus was occupied by 12 students and a driver. Emergency response crews promptly assessed the individuals on board, resulting in two (2) students being transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center with minor injuries.

The collision also involved a box truck. The driver of the box truck identified as Richard Yonathan Murillo Vera, 50 of Crofton, was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The passenger of the box truck was ground transported by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact DFC A. Morrison at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected]. Please refer to case #25-24395.

