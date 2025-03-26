Charles County Police Quickly Arrest PG County Teen in Stolen Hyundai After Slow Speed Chase

March 26, 2025

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 3:25 a.m., patrol officers were responding to the area of Wedgewood Place in Waldorf for the report of an iPhone notification of a crash.

As officers approached the scene, an officer noticed a silver Hyundai with front end damage and the driver wearing a ski mask.

When the driver observed the officer, he fled. The officer learned the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day.

The stolen car had damage to the front end and due to the damage, the vehicle was only able to get to speeds of 25 miles per hour. The driver eventually stopped on Smallwood Drive near Copley Avenue.

The driver, age 17, from Capitol Heights, was arrested without incident and charged as a juvenile with theft and traffic violations in accordance with MD law. PFC Stine made the apprehension.

