Maryland Sergeant Makes Quick Arrest After Witnessing 16-Year-Old Fatally Shoot Victim

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a teenage suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on Tuesday night. The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Laurel, is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Leo Addison of Largo. The suspect is charged as an adult.

On March 25, 2025, at approximately 10:30 pm, a sergeant with the Special Operation Division’s K9 Section, who was in the area of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road, heard a gunshot.

The sergeant then observed the suspect fire a handgun in a gas station parking lot in the 7600 block of Marlboro Pike. The sergeant was able to quickly apprehend the suspect who was attempting to flee the shooting scene. A gun was recovered from the suspect.



The victim was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot Addison during an argument. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe the suspect and victim were known to each other prior to this incident.

The suspect is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0015560.