Lexington Park Man Arrested After Stabbing Dog Multiple Times

A Lexington Park man was arrested earlier this week and now faces felony and misdemeanor charges following a disturbing incident in which a pitbull was allegedly stabbed repeatedly during a domestic altercation.

According to court records from the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Corey A. McDowney, 46, of Lexington Park, has been formally charged with aggravated animal cruelty, multiple counts of animal cruelty, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

On March 25, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a residence on Exquisite Court. The call concerned a domestic disturbance involving a knife and an injured dog.

Upon arriving at the scene, the arresting officer noted that a pitbull was lying on the front porch of the home. Blood was visible on the dog and all over the porch, and a knife covered in blood was observed resting on the porch railing.

McDowney was asked to exit the residence and speak with officers. According to the officer’s statement, McDowney appeared “visibly irate” and attempted to leave the area. At that point, he was detained and placed in handcuffs.

While being detained, McDowney began speaking spontaneously and provided his version of events. He stated that he was attacked by the dog after his nephew ‘sick[ed] the dog’ on him, prompting him to stab the dog in self-defense.

After being read his Miranda rights, McDowney initially responded, “No, I overstood”, when asked if he understood his rights. He then refused to answer any further questions. Officers noted that they read his rights two additional times, but McDowney did not acknowledge whether he understood them.

Another individual involved in the incident, identified as the dog’s owner, gave a conflicting account to police. He stated that a verbal argument had occurred between himself and McDowney. He reported that he left the residence during the argument to “defuse the situation” and sat in his girlfriend’s car.

While in the vehicle, he stated he observed McDowney walk outside with the dog and stab it at least seven times. He also claimed the dog had been inside its cage in his bedroom prior to being taken outside. After witnessing the incident, he said he left the area and contacted police.

Following his arrest, McDowney was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and was held without bond. Court documents indicate that he is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The charges filed include:

Aggravated Animal Cruelty – Allegedly mutilating a pitbull in violation of Maryland Criminal Code §10-606 (Felony; punishable by up to 3 years and/or a $5,000 fine).

Animal Cruelty – Cause/Authorize Acts – Allegedly causing unnecessary suffering in violation of §10-604(a)(4) (Misdemeanor; up to 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine).

Animal Cruelty – Additional counts related to unnecessary suffering under §10-604(a)(1)(2)(3).

Malicious Destruction of Property < $1,000 – For allegedly injuring the dog, considered personal property under Maryland law (§6-301; Misdemeanor; up to 60 days and/or a $500 fine).

This case remains open and is under investigation.

