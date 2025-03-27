Maryland Comptroller Launches New Website and Customer Service Portal

The Office of the Comptroller launched its new website, Marylandcomptroller.gov. The new modernized website showcases a user-friendly interface with improved navigation and connects to the agency’s new customer service portal, MyCOMConnect.

“Our new website and our new customer relationship management portal are critical tools that will make our arm of government work better for Marylanders,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “An updated and simplified online presence will make it easier for individuals and businesses to engage with our agency, and for our team members to provide service and support that exceeds their expectations. I am thrilled we can provide the modern tools and improved services that Marylanders deserve and businesses need.”

Comptroller Lierman’s 2023Transition Team Report identified several challenges with the agency’s previous website and recommended developing a new website that would be easier to navigate, more welcoming to non-native English speakers, and updated regularly with information of most interest to the public.



The agency’s newly-launched website delivers those recommended changes and others, increasing accessibility, efficiency, and transparency and improving the overall user experience for Maryland taxpayers. Designers also removed 9,000 outdated or duplicative web pages during the redesign, making it easier for the public to access essential information and services.

The site’s design is 508-compliant and optimizes the user experience across all devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

The Maryland Comptroller site makes it easier for Marylanders to access routinely used resources, including Maryland Tax Connect, iFile, Direct File, and MyCOMConnect, a new customer relationship management tool allowing the agency to better manage and track taxpayer inquiries and requests.

MyCOMConnect is also a solution for customers trying to reach the agency in a timely manner by phone or email.

Marylanders seeking assistance can click “Get Help Now” on the Maryland Comptroller homepage and easily find answers to common taxpayer questions, including getting updates on the status of a tax refund and how to set up a payment plan.

Maryland taxpayers will be able to create an account, request assistance, track the progress of their service requests, update their profile and contact information themselves, and complete other functions through the self-service portal.

“This website is a key part of our broader modernization efforts that aim to enhance our capabilities and the taxpayer experience. At every step – from the design to the build-out process – we have sought stakeholder input, incorporating feedback from our team members, external partners, and other experts in this field to help us reimagine how Marylanders will engage with us through our website,” Chief Information Officer Robert O’Connor said. “We are proud to launch our first online customer service platform to better serve individuals and businesses, and we will continue to deliver technology-based solutions that protect taxpayer information and provide quality services to the people of Maryland.”

Existing content and web pages from the previous Marylandtaxes.gov website will be redirected to the new Maryland Comptroller website. The new Maryland Comptroller website is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese. Future website updates will support additional languages and dialects, including Korean.

The agency will continue to update the website over time in response to user feedback as it continues to improve services for individuals and businesses. Members of the public can explore the new website and share their experience at.