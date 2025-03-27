Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Sponsorship Opportunities for the 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, organizers of the beloved Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, are thrilled to announce that sponsorship opportunities are now available for the landmark 25th anniversary celebration.

This milestone event, scheduled for July 10-13, 2025, promises to be the most spectacular festival yet, attracting many jazz enthusiasts to St. Mary’s County each year!

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, a premier Mid-Atlantic jazz event, is a four-day extravaganza of nationally acclaimed jazz artists, delectable Southern Maryland seafood and breathtaking Potomac River views. This award-winning festival, known for showcasing Southern Maryland’s culinary treasures alongside world-class jazz talent, has drawn nearly 1,000 attendees annually for a quarter century.

Celebrating its “Silver Anniversary,” the 25th Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival promises an unforgettable experience. This year will honor this rich tradition with an enhanced lineup of renowned musicians, expanded event offerings, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the best of music, food, and community.

“This year marks a significant milestone for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival,” said Dale Springer, President of the Friends organization. “We are inviting businesses and other organizations to join us in commemorating this special occasion and to become integral partners in delivering an unforgettable experience. Sponsorship provides a unique platform to connect with a diverse and engaged audience while supporting your local museums and historic sites.”

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, each offering a range of benefits tailored to meet the specific marketing and community engagement goals of partners. Opportunities include:

Festival Partner: $5,000 Donation

Support the National Act (Chelsey Green): $3,000 Donation

Support the Regional Act (Rebecca Jade & Andrea Lisa): $1,500 Donation

Support the Local Act (Casual Groove): $500 Donation

Jazz Fan: $250 Donation

Jazz Supporter: $100 Donation

Each level includes a set of wonderful benefits for your business; please see attached sponsorship flyer for more details or visit www.PotomacJazzFest.com/SponsorTheFestival

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival attracts a diverse audience of affluent and engaged individuals who appreciate quality entertainment and culinary experiences. This presents a valuable opportunity for sponsors to enhance their brand recognition, build customer loyalty, and demonstrate their commitment to the community.

Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact Janet Cooper at [email protected] to discuss sponsorship opportunities and secure their place in this landmark celebration.

Tickets and Information – General admission, VIP tickets, tickets to all events and cruises are available at www.PotomacJazzFest.com. Stay updated on festival details by following the event’s Facebook page.

About the Festival – Proceeds from the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival support the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums in their mission to preserve and promote St. Mary’s County’s historical sites. Major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and other partner organizations. To learn more about the Friends, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/FOM.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.

