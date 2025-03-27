St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment Announces Annual Earth Day Celebration at Summerseat Farm

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (COE) is excited to announce the annual Earth Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville, MD. This family-friendly event will take place rain or shine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and engage with local environmental organizations, explore unique vendor crafts, and enjoy a variety of interactive activities. Hop on a hayride, take part in a guided nature walk, or relax on the lawn while listening to live music and savoring local food offerings.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a craft lover, or simply looking to enjoy a day outdoors, this event has something for everyone!

The Commission on the Environment is currently accepting vendor applications for this event. Local artisans, environmental groups, and community organizations are encouraged to participate.

For more information, questions, or to request a vendor application, please contact the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (COE) at [email protected].

Learn more about the COE at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/COE.

