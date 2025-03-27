St. Mary’s County Health Department Hosting Community Baby Shower for New and Expecting Parents

The St. Mary’s County Health Department invites new and expecting parents who live in St. Mary’s County to a Community Baby Shower.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center at 19856 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

This FREE event will offer giveaway items to attendees, including diaper bags, diapers, baby wipes, and essential baby items while supplies last. Special raffle items include car seats, pack ‘n-plays, and more. Additionally, families will be connected to community resources.

“Our Maternal, Child and Elder Health Unit has done a great job establishing the Community Baby Shower as a biannual community event,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We’re excited to celebrate our growing St. Mary’s families by offering support, free resources, and valuable education.”

Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited to 300 participants – Click here to register. If you have any difficulty registering, please call 301-475-4330 or email [email protected] for assistance. Individuals must live in St. Mary’s County and be either pregnant/expecting or raising a new baby (less than one year old).

To learn more about SMCHD’s programs and services for infants, children, and families, please visit smchd.org/infants-and-children.