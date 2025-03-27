Maryland and Virginia Remain Under Special Weather Advisory Due to Fire Risk and Dry Weather

Special Weather Statement issued March 27th, 2025, by NWS Baltimore MD/Washington DC.

The combination of recent dry weather, relative humidity falling to 15 to 25 percent, and sustained west to northwesterly winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph may result in an elevated threat for the rapid spread of fires today, particularly from late morning through late afternoon.

Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s County

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn, use extreme caution since ‘fires can quickly grow out of control under these conditions.