MDOT SHA to Resurface Portion of Southbound MD RT 2/4 in Calvert County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface southbound MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) between Cox Road and MD 263 (Plum Point Road) starting Thursday night, March 27. The work is expected to be completed by mid-summer, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect overnight single-lane closures Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overnight commuters should plan on extra travel time.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Holcim-MAR, Inc. of Greenbelt, will use variable message signs, barrels, and temporary traffic signs to guide drivers through the work zone. Drivers should prepare for lane closures and traffic shift while work is underway.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

