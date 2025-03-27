VIDEO: Vehicle Fire at California Car Dealership Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, at approximately 6:14 p.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Lexington Park Ford, located on Three Notch Road in California, for a vehicle fire reported to be threatening nearby vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene within two minutes of dispatch and found a single vehicle with fire showing from the engine compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within five minutes. No other vehicles or structures were involved or damaged.

The vehicle had been in the process of being loaded onto a tractor trailer to be sold wholesale when the fire started.



