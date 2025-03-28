Maryland State Police Searching for Critical Missing Person in Leonardtown

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are actively searching for a critically missing person, 51-year-old Joseph Herbert Swann, who was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Swann reportedly left his residence on Gunnell Drive in Leonardtown at approximately 11:03 a.m. and was observed getting into a black Nissan Maxima with Maryland registration PT0087. He has not been in contact with family or friends since that time.

Authorities are especially concerned for Swann’s wellbeing, as he missed a scheduled dialysis appointment on March 26 and may be experiencing kidney failure. He is also diabetic, which increases the urgency of locating him quickly.

Anyone with information about Joseph Swann’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955, extension 0. Please reference case number 25-MSP-009353.

