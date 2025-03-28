Illegal Alien Indicted for Fentanyl, Firearm, and Immigration-Related Crimes

A federal grand jury has indicted Sarah Maud Jess, 61, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Jess is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien, and reentry of an alien removed after conviction for an aggravated felony.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the plea with Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Special Agent in Charge Ibrar A. Mian, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Washington Division; Special Agent in Charge William DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office; Chief Marc R. Yamada, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Police Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD).

According to the indictment, Jess engaged in a conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl between November 2023 and October 2024. She also distributed 40 grams or more of fentanyl on specific dates in June and September 2024.

Additionally, Jess is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl on October 2, 2024; illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition on the same date; and as an alien who was previously removed from the United States after being convicted of an aggravated felony. Jess was found in the United States without receiving permission to reapply for admission into the country as required by law.

If convicted, Jess faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years for the drug charges; up to 15 years for the firearm charge; and up to 20 years for the aggravated illegal reentry charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. An indictment is not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged by indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty at a later criminal proceeding.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended HSI, DEA, FBI, MCPD, and PGCPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Wright and Nicholas Potter who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit www.justice.gov/usao-md and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.