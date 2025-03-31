UPDATE: Recovered Nanny Cam Footage Leads to Felony Child Abuse Charge Against St. Inigoes Man

UPDATE 3/31/2025: Newly released court documents provided more information on the ongoing criminal case against Emerson Carl Schaeffer, 27, of St. Inigoes, who is now facing multiple charges in two separate incidents involving alleged assaults—including one case of felony child abuse.

According to the documents, the alleged child abuse occurred nearly two years ago, on April 27, 2023, but was not reported until March 28, 2025. The delay stemmed from a lost video that was originally captured by a home security system and only recently recovered from cloud storage.

Deputy J. Steeber of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident in an application for charges. He wrote that the mother of the 2-year-old male victim discovered the footage while reviewing archived content from a nanny cam system in her Lexington Park apartment. The video reportedly shows Schaeffer striking the child repeatedly with a spoon or similar object, causing the child to scream in pain. Schaeffer is then heard instructing the child to “put your nose in the corner” before continuing the alleged beating.

Photos taken by the child’s grandmother two days after the incident reportedly show extensive bruising to the backs of the child’s legs. The mother told police she was not at home during the incident and that Schaeffer had been responsible for watching the child at the time.

Court records show Schaeffer has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse in a custodial setting for this incident. The arrest was made on March 29, 2025, and Schaeffer is currently being held without bond pending a bail review hearing.

The case became public after a graphic video and photos of the child were shared in a viral social media post on March 28. The post, which identified Schaeffer as a youth soccer coach, prompted widespread outrage and claimed he had a pattern of abusing women and children. It also claimed a previous protective order had been issued against him.

Schaeffer was also arrested on March 28, 2025, in a separate case involving an alleged assault of an adult female. According to court documents filed by Deputy B. Melton, the adult female victim told authorities that Schaeffer flipped a couch she was lying on during an argument, causing her to sustain a visible abrasion on her knee. That incident took place at a residence in St. Inigoes, and Schaeffer was arrested shortly afterward. He was released on his own recognizance in that case.

The woman in the March 28 case was granted a protective order. However, court records confirm that a separate request for a protective order—filed by the mother of the 2-year-old child—was denied. The judge ruled that she was not a person eligible for relief under current statutes.

Both criminal cases remain open. A bail review hearing is scheduled for March 31, 2025, in the child abuse case.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released an official statement regarding either incident.

UPDATE 3/30/2025: According to new details, the incident involving the alleged child abuse was originally captured on a nanny cam in 2023. The child's mother was alerted to the situation through her cellphone and immediately went to the residence to confront Emerson Carl Schaeffer and stop the assault.

