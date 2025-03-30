Firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County Respond to Large Brush Fire in Hughesville

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Oaks Road in Hughesville, for the reported unknown fire.

911 callers reported a large amount of smoke coming from the woods in the area of the given address. Additional callers then reported a fire in the woods near their residences.

Crews arrived on the scene to find approximately 2 acres of woods and brush on fire and requested a Brush Fire Taskforce, Maryland Department of Forestry, and additional UTV’s, Tankers and brush trucks to the scene.

Firefighters have contained the fire, and have prevented it from reaching and damaging residences. Crews from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County continue to operate on the scene as of 5:35 p.m.

Use caution in the areas of Oaks Road, the Bell Ridge Subdivision, Carrico Mill Estates, Emory Place, and Bell Ridge Court.

Bulldozers from Forestry are on scene operating to make fire lines. Firefighters will be operating on the scene for an extended period of time.