Two Children Flown to Children’s Center After ATV Strikes Tree in Calvert County

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at approximately 3:57 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 2300 block of Dunkirk Drive in Owings, for the reported ATV accident.

911 callers reported a pediatric operator on an ATV was ejected after striking a tree. A helicopter was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two patients suffering from serious injuries and requested an additional ambulance, and confirmed a helicopter was needed. Maryland State Police Aviation Command landed nearby with Trooper 2.

Flight medics were advised one patient, an 11-year-old female, had lost consciousness and reported no feeling to the lower extremities, while the second pediatric patient also lost consciousness and was suffering from head and face injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported both children to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.