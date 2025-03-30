Police Arrest 17-Year-Old and Recover Stolen Vehicle in Waldorf

On Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:34 p.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Western Parkway near Acton Lane in Waldorf on a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The driver refused to pull over and fled from officers where they later struck a curb in the area of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive West, disabling the vehicle.

The driver fled on foot but was apprehended without further incident. The driver, age 17, was charged on a juvenile offense report with theft and traffic charges.

PFC Bringley is investigating.