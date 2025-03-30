Minor Injuries After Vehicle Rolls Multiple Times in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at approximately 8:32 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Traveled Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two-vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with no entrapment and both vehicles right side up.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash report and investigation. Witnesses reported the sedan rear-ended the truck at high speeds which resulted in the sedan rolling multiple times.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

