Teen Flown to Trauma Center After Motorcycle Crash in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of All Faith Church Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcyclist off the roadway, with the operator conscious and alert.

A short time later, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Flight medics were advised the 19-year-old was conscious, alert and breathing, with the collision occurring at approximately 60 mph with the rider being ejected.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 19-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center

Police responded and investigated the single vehicle collision.