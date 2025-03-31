Chesapeake Beach Traffic Stop Leads to Loaded Firearm and Drug Possession Arrests

A routine traffic stop in Chesapeake Beach led to the arrest of a Virginia man on multiple charges after authorities allegedly discovered a loaded firearm and suspected drugs inside his vehicle.

On the evening of March 19, 2025, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Fastop convenience store along Bayside Road. The stop was initiated due to an equipment violation on a black 2009 Ford Fusion, which had Virginia registration plates.

According to court documents, the deputy approached the driver, identified as Toney Robert Key Jr., 22, of King George, Virginia. The officer noted that Key appeared nervous and avoided eye contact. When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, Key allegedly admitted there was a firearm inside.

The officer detained Key and conducted a vehicle search. The search revealed a black AR-15-style pistol with a tan magazine loaded with 25 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition located on the floor behind the driver’s seat. In addition, an orange pill bottle containing a white powdery substance—suspected to be cocaine residue—was found in the driver’s side door pocket.

Key reportedly acknowledged that the pill bottle belonged to him and agreed to answer questions after being read his Miranda rights.

Key was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He was formally charged with the following misdemeanors:

Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle

Handgun in a Vehicle

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis

Authorities confirmed the weapon was classified as a pistol by the Maryland Gun Center. The suspected narcotics were submitted to the Maryland State Police for testing.

On March 20, 2025, Key was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A trial is scheduled for April 29, 2025, in Courtroom 2 of the Calvert County District Court.

