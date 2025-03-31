Homeowner and Firefighters Escape with Minor Injuries After House Fire in White Plains, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 6:03 a.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to 3755 Opals Place in White Plains, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first floor of the two-story residence, with an elderly male suffering from smoke inhalation.

Shortly after their arrival, crews reported the fire had spread to the basement, first and second floors. During firefighting operations, a Waldorf firefighter fell through the first floor and into the basement, they were removed and reported minor injuries.

The homeowner, a 70-year-old male, suffered smoke inhalation but signed care refusal forms and was not transported. All firefighters denied transport.

Incident command advised the fire was under control at around 7:04 a.m., Units operated on the scene for approximately 3 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road, Waldorf, and La Plata Volunteer Fire Departments. This was the second working house fire of the day for our Charles County First Responders.

