Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 2200 block of Bridle Path Drive in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire with animals possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first and second floor of a 2-story split foyer residence. A working fire dispatch was requested which alerted additional units to the scene.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No injuries were reported and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road, La Plata, and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available. This was the second house fire of the day for First Responders in Charles County.

