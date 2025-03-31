Hawthorne Road Closed in La Plata Due to Large Woods Fire Involving Sheds

March 31, 2025

On Monday, March 31, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7200 block of Hawthorne Road in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Multiple 911 callers, involving one member of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department reported a large woods fire involving a shed and multiple vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm multiple sheds and an approximate a half acre of woods and brush on fire.

A Brush Fire Task Force has been requested. Police have been requested to shut down Hawthorne Road in the area of Ripley Park Drive and Ripley Park Road, 7250 Hawthorne Road in La Plata.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

