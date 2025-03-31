Hoyer, Governor Wes Moore Statements After Trump’s Executive Order Ending Federal Workers’ Collective Bargaining Rights

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement regarding President Trump’s executive order ending federal workers’ collective bargaining rights.

“Maryland w​​ill always have the backs of working people and organized labor. And amid the draconian federal cuts impacting public servants across our state, our partnership with organized labor has become more important than ever. In Maryland, we will continue to fight to protect collective bargaining rights, ensure fair wages and benefits, and secure better working conditions for all Marylanders.

At a time when people are asking if government can work for them, the Trump-Vance Administration has stood firmly in aggressive opposition to the very people who deliver the results. These continued attacks on the federal workforce have already led to countless jobs lost, countless lives disrupted, and a drastic hit to Maryland’s economy. The Trump-Vance Administration continues to take direct shots at our people and our economic momentum; we will not stand by and take it.

We will continue to be Maryland Strong because we will continue to be Union Strong. We are mobilizing to ensure that displaced federal workers have a home in our state—where they will always be recognized and rewarded fairly for the work they do in service of our citizens.”



on the Trump Administration’s executive order to strip federal employees’ right to collectively bargain across the federal government:

“Today’s executive order terminating union rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers is part of Donald Trump and his administration’s continued effort to fire, traumatize, and vilify the patriots who carry out the duties of the federal government in service of the American people. For the past 67 days since Trump took office, this attack has been as destructive as it has been unrelenting.

“The architect of this assault, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, made their strategy clear: ‘we want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. We want their funding to be shut down… we want to put them in trauma.’

“In the past century, the right to organize and bargain collectively has been enshrined and expanded through multiple laws passed by the Congress. This president, however, thinks he can govern through executive order as if he makes the law. I am hopeful that our courts will deem this latest executive order illegal, as they have for so many of the Trump Administration’s actions these past few months. I will continue to work with my friends who represent the working men and women who serve our country every day.

“It is clear that neither the law nor common sense nor the welfare of our federal employees and the American people they serve are of any concern to the Trump Administration. Its conduct is consistent with the Republican Party’s longstanding hostility to the rights of working men and women to organize and bargain collectively. It also reflects this administration’s agenda to serve the interests of the richest individuals and the most powerful and wealthy corporations in America.”

The same day, Hoyer delivered remarks at a press conference hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) to oppose Trump’s retaliatory attempt to outlaw federal unions. Below is a full transcript of his remarks:

“I want to thank Jamie Raskin, I want to thank the leaders of federal [labor movement], I thank Liz Shuler, President Saunders, and others who represent a broader spectrum, because as President Kelley said, this is not simply about federal employees, this is not simply about public employees, this is about whether Americans are going to have the right to organize [and bargain collectively], which is an inherent right in almost every democracy of the world, as a matter of fact every democracy of the world. I can remember when Lech Wałęsa was arguing for freedom from Soviet domination, from communist oppression, and he talked about organizing, talked about solidarity. He talked about organizing and bargaining, because we know, as individuals, you cannot bargain with great enterprise. So, you need to be organized, collectively, so you represent the interest of many, not the few.

“I was at the Supreme Court yesterday. It says we are a nation of laws; we are not a nation of Executive Orders. And what we have seen over the last two plus months, almost three months now, is a president who believes he can organize and govern by fiat. That is called dictatorship, not democracy. Donald Trump’s Executive Order terminating union rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers is destructive, very disturbing, and perhaps and probably, not perhaps, probably illegal.

“Now let me tell you what he’s doing now. Homan, who heads up the immigration authority, said he doesn’t care what the courts say. Ladies and gentlemen of America, my fellow citizens, if we don’t care what the courts say, our government of laws is defunct. It’s not surprising, however, it’s part of Trump and his administration’s unrelenting effort to fire, traumatize, and vilify the patriots who make our government function for the people.

“OMB Director Russell Vought made their strategy clear when he said, ‘we want bureaucrats to be traumatically effected.’ Every day of this administration they have been traumatizing public employees. Now let me tell you they say they want to have an efficient government. What is the worst thing to do to have efficiency in any enterprise? It is to undermine the confidence, morale, and focus of the employees you’re asking to carry out the responsibilities of the government. He went on to say, ‘when they wake up in the morning,’ now this is a federal employee on whom America relies, on who we rely, ‘we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as villains.’ The nurse from the VA hospital, the villain? The inspector in a food processing plant that makes sure that food is safe to eat, villains? Villains? The air traffic controllers that you pointed out, who make sure that this airspace is safe for us to fly in, because when they fail, we know there is death and tragedy that follows. Vought, who is OMB Director, and one of the right-hand people of Donald Trump, said, ‘we want their funding to be shut down,’ not reduced, shut down. They sent two million letters to say, ‘you can resign.’ Think of every air traffic controller walking off the job. You are stuck wherever you are. If you have a loved one who dies in California, you can’t get there.



“Congress has passed multiple laws enshrining and expanding the right to organize and bargain collectively. That is the law. This president, however, thinks he can go on governing through Executive Orders as if he makes the law. I’m hopeful that our courts will deem this latest Executive Order illegal, yes, I think it is illegal, as they have from so many of Trump administration’s actions these past few months. Now, Trump said in the election, ‘I’m going to be your retribution.’ Now guess who’s filing some of these suits that the courts have said were right? [points to Labor leaders] Labor organizations this is the retaliation, this is the revenge, this is the shut them up effort. Trump administration’s actions are consistent, however, with the Republican Party’s longstanding hostility to the rights of working men and women to organize and bargain collectively. This action reflects this administration’s agenda to serve the interests of the richest individuals, and the most powerful and wealthy corporations in our country. They don’t need to organize. They have a lot of money, and one of them has $450 billion or thereabouts. This administration does not have concern for the law, for common sense, or for the welfare of our federal employees and the American people they serve, but by God all of us do in standing here, and I hope all of you standing in front of me do, because we want America to continue to be America, that recognizes the rights of individuals to come together and to express to the Congress, to the president, their grievances, and be able to bargain for their rights. That, my friends, is America. And I yield to my dear friend, one of the senior members of the Congress of the United States, who spoke so eloquently yesterday as we sat here arguing for the same objective: fairness and justice. Don Beyer.”