UPDATE: Former Charles County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office

UPDATE 6/5/2025: On June 5th 2025, former Charles County Corrections Officer Kolbey Cooper pled guilty to misconduct in office and introducing contraband (an e-cigarette) into a correctional facility.

These charges stemmed from a March 28, 2025, indictment by a Charles County Grand Jury regarding allegations of criminal conduct. “With this guilty plea, this former corrections officer has been held accountable by our agency and the legal process. We remain committed to maintaining the integrity of our correctional system and the public’s trust,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry.

Prior to his plea, Cooper resigned from the Charles County Detention Center.



On March 28, 2025, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Kolbey Cooper, age 22, a Charles County corrections officer, with two counts of sexual contact with an incarcerated individual, two counts of 4th-degree sex offense, and delivering contraband (an e-cigarette) to a person detained in a place of confinement.

In early February, correctional officers at the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) alerted their supervisors about potentially inappropriate conversations between correctional officer Cooper and an incarcerated female, prompting an immediate investigation.

As a result of the investigation, supervisors discovered Cooper and the inmate had corresponded with each other through written notes. Cooper, a 2-year veteran of the CCDC, was suspended that day. In accordance with Agency policy, the Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division began working with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate.

Later, through investigation, detectives discovered Cooper had inappropriate contact with the female in a hallway.

As a result of the indictment, Cooper was arrested on a criminal arrest warrant on the evening of March 28. On March 31, a judge ordered Cooper to be released on electronic monitoring.

“The integrity of our correctional system is paramount. We hold our officers to the highest standards, and when that trust is broken, we take swift and decisive action to hold those responsible accountable,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. The CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation.

