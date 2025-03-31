No Injuries Reported After Tesla Rear-Ends Ambulance in Leonardtown

On Monday, March 31, 2025, at approximately 2:57 p.m., Second District Ambulance 68 advised they were involved in a motor vehicle collision at Point Lookout Road and Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicle collision involving the ambulance and a passenger vehicle.

Two occupants in the passenger vehicle were evaluated for injuries, while 3 EMS providers and 1 patient in the ambulance were evaluated.

Ambulance 68 was transporting a non-priority patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after a separate motor vehicle collision that occurred in Chingville. This patient was transported to the hospital by a different ambulance.

All personnel in the ambulance denied having injuries and returned to their station. One patient in the Tesla denied transport.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Northbound lanes of Point Lookout Road will have extended delays. Police are rerouting traffic with lane closures. Use caution in the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.