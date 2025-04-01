Christine Wilson appointed Executive Director of Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation

Hospice of the Chesapeake is pleased to announce that Christine Wilson, current Director of Advancement, will step into the new role of Executive Director of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation. This position was created following the announcement of Shauna Chabot’s retirement as Chief Advancement Officer. Chabot will retire on April 15 after 14 years leading the organization’s advancement efforts.

Wilson joined the organization in June 2008 as the Corporate and Community Relations Coordinator. Her exceptional performance quickly led to her promotion to manager and in December 2017, she was named Director of Advancement. In her new position, Wilson oversees all fundraising initiatives for the nonprofit, leading a team dedicated to achieving an annual fundraising goal of approximately $4 million. These funds play a crucial role in supporting hospice care services not covered by Medicare or traditional insurance.

In her new role, Wilson will be a member of the executive leadership and will collaborate closely with the foundation’s Board of Directors to guide the organization’s philanthropic strategy. Her expertise in donor engagement will be vital to the nonprofit’s continued success, particularly as it launches several new community health initiatives in 2025.

A highly respected leader, Wilson serves on the Board of Directors for Leadership Anne Arundel. She holds the prestigious Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation and is a 2007 graduate of the Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship program. Wilson also is a YWCA TWIN (Tribute to Women & Industry) Award recipient. Wilson is also a graduate of Cornell University’s Executive Leadership Program, further strengthening her strategic and leadership expertise. A lifelong resident of Calvert County, she remains deeply committed to the communities we serve.

“Chris has been an extraordinary leader and an invaluable force behind Hospice of the Chesapeake’s success for many years,” said President and CEO Becky Miller. “Her unwavering dedication, proven expertise, and deep passion for our mission will undoubtedly propel our fundraising efforts to new heights.”

“I am deeply honored to step into this new role and continue serving the community that means so much to me,” Wilson said. “I’ve seen firsthand how our community shows up with generosity and compassion. That unwavering support has been vital to our mission, and I’m committed to strengthening those bonds to ensure we can continue providing care for every family that needs us.”

