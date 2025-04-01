Police Investigating Burglary to Cyreene Pharmacy in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 2:55 a.m., police responded to the Cyreene Pharmacy located at 25805 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported burglary in progress.

Deputies arrived at the business at approximately 3 a.m. and discovered that the power to the building had been switched off at a breaker box.

Upon further inspection, they found evidence of forced entry into the pharmacy and observed clear signs of theft inside.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 8109, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.