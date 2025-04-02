Charles County Public School Employee Indicted on Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Other Related Charges

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) arrested John Alan Lynch, 28, of Indian Head, after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted him in connection with charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, and solicitation for prostitution.

An arrest warrant was issued and Lynch was taken into custody today.

The facts of the case are as follows:

On January 23, 2025, Lynch, who was a building service worker at Henry E. Lackey High School solicited a student for sex via a social media app, offering her money for sexual favors. The victim reported the incident to school staff and the CCSO’s school resource officer.

Detectives from CID initiated an investigation. Upon reviewing the messages from the suspect, detectives confirmed he was an employee and that he had reached out to a student via social media and made inappropriate requests.

Detectives ask anyone who may have been inappropriately contacted by Lynch to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554.

The investigation is ongoing.

