Mechanicsville Woman Sentenced for Embezzling Over $76K from Vulnerable Adult

Amber Michelle Hardesty, 41, of Mechanicsville, has been sentenced following her conviction for embezzlement and financial misconduct involving a vulnerable adult, according to court documents filed in the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Hardesty, was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of embezzlement. The offenses occurred in January 2023 and involved her misuse of funds while acting as a fiduciary for an elderly individual. According to the indictment, Hardesty was entrusted with money in her fiduciary role and instead “fraudulently and willfully appropriated” the funds for unauthorized purposes.

Court records show that Hardesty also concealed the funds “with the intent to appropriate [them] to a use not in the due and lawful execution of her trust.” While prosecutors brought additional felony charges, including theft of $76,599.49 and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, she was acquitted of the theft scheme and adult abuse counts. Another felony charge of obtaining property from a vulnerable adult was dismissed by the court.

The St. Mary’s County Grand Jury issued a five-count indictment on July 15, 2024, following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The crimes were alleged to have taken place between May 1, 2021, and January 1, 2023.

On March 26, 2025, Judge M. Brooke Murdock sentenced Hardesty to six months of local incarceration at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. While the total sentence included nine years, eight and a half years were suspended. Upon release, Hardesty will begin three years of supervised probation monitored by the local Parole and Probation Office.

As part of the probation order, Hardesty must follow strict conditions, including no contact with the adult victim and two other named individuals. She is also required to report regularly, maintain employment or education, avoid illegal substances, and receive permission before moving or obtaining any dangerous weapon.

Additionally, Hardesty was ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the adult victim, through the St. Mary’s County Parole and Probation Office. She must also pay court-related fees totaling $125, along with a $50 monthly supervision fee during her probation period.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Varda of St. Mary’s County. Hardesty was represented by Amber Lynn Wetzel and the Office of the Public Defender.

