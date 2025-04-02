Charles County Woman Gallops Into Winner’s Circle with $73k Racetrax Win

A Charles County woman, who recently switched to Racetrax after regularly playing Keno, trotted her way into the winner’s circle.

On March 20th, 2025, she won $73,767 playing the popular computer-animated horse racing game.

The happy winner was on her way home after work when she stopped at Sunnybrook Tavern in Fort Washington. While there, she decided to play a Racetrax Superfecta ticket on horses 8, 12, 4 and 2 for 20 drawings with a bonus.

“These numbers are lucky,” she said. “My husband played them a few years back and he also won.” She told Lottery officials that in 2022, her husband claimed a $14,847 Racetrax prize.

The big winner didn’t stay at the tavern to watch the horses cross the finish line. Instead, she checked her ticket the next morning using the Lottery app on her phone.

“I was shocked when I saw the confetti pop up and it showed I won $73,767,” she smiled. “I immediately called my husband at work to tell him how I won using those same numbers.”

The husband, who accompanied his wife to claim the prize earlier this week, said his wife is a prankster and he didn’t believe her at first.

“She plays too much,” he chuckled. “But, I knew she was serious this time when she sent me a picture she took of the message.”

The Washington Metro employee said she plans to use the winnings for a trip and to pay some bills.

Sunnybrook Tavern, located at 9001 Livingston Road in Prince George’s County, will receive a Lottery bonus of $737.67 for selling a winning Racetrax ticket worth $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.