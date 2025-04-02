Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Host Annual Duck Race on April 12th, 2025

Calvert County Parks & Recreation invites residents to participate in the annual Therapeutic Recreational (TR) Duck Race on Saturday, April 12, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, located at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick.

Participants can sponsor a rubber duck to compete in a race down the pool; attendance is not required to claim a prize. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Therapeutic Recreation scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals with special needs who are attending TR programs, including summer camps and other life-enriching programs.

Sponsorships may be purchased in person or online at calvertcounty.perfectmind.com using the activity numbers below:

Regular Ducks : $5/each (Activity #470662)

: $5/each (Activity #470662) Regular Duck Quack Pack : $55 for 12 ducks (Activity #470664)

: $55 for 12 ducks (Activity #470664) Deluxe Ducks : $6/each (Activity #470663)

: $6/each (Activity #470663) Deluxe Duck Quack Pack: $66 for 12 ducks (Activity #470665)

For more information contact the Therapeutic Recreation Services office at 410-535-1600, ext. 8203, 8204, or 8205.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.