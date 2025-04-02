CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, Partners with Leadership Southern Maryland to Strengthen Community Leadership

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) is pleased to announce a new partnership with CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, in support of the region’s community leadership development efforts. CTG’s sponsorship greatly benefits both the LSM Executive Program and the LSM Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP).

“CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, and LSM have aligned mission objectives and goals, focusing on supporting our communities by providing innovative solutions to complex challenges,” said Donald LaRocco, CTG Executive Vice President, Naval/ Air Force Programs. “CTG and LSM are organizations committed to helping others in need, whether they are in the aerospace and defense industry or improving communities through partnerships and taking active roles helping others.”

CTG has a long-standing tradition of community engagement in the tri-county region, including support for local small businesses, community events, and charitable initiatives. The company is a sponsor of the Taste of the Farm fundraiser benefiting Farming for Hunger and a long-time supporter of the Captain Ed Morgan Golf Tournament hosted by the Navy Supply Corps Foundation at PAX River. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the American Cancer Society in honor of Captain Ed Morgan.

“CTG is proud to support LSM’s efforts to strengthen the Southern Maryland community by connecting area leaders, examining regional issues, and working together to make the area we live and work in a better place,” said Jessica Heck, CTG Director, Strategic Program Support Navy. “CTG prides itself on providing solutions to tough problems for the US military and trusted industry partners, with solutions that have impact on a global scale. We approach our work with the same collaborative spirit that drives LSM, overcoming obstacles and turning challenges into opportunities.”

CTG’s sponsorship reflects their commitment not only to scalable innovation and service in the defense sector but also to the leadership pipeline and long-term well-being of Southern Maryland.

“We are deeply grateful to CTG for their partnership and generous support of our mission,” said LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson. “Their investment in LSM’s Executive and Emerging Leaders Programs demonstrates a powerful commitment to community engagement and leadership development in our region.”

About CTG: CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, delivers supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry. The company specializes in sourcing obsolete and hard-to-find parts across air, ground, sea, cyber, and space domains, enabling customers to optimize their cost, schedule, and performance objectives. Recognized as a leader in counterfeit avoidance testing and inspection, CTG is the first company to earn the AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) Certification, underscoring its commitment to quality and industry excellence.

About Leadership Southern Maryland: Leadership Southern Maryland, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early-career professionals to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

The organization has graduated nearly 600 leaders who are helping to shape the region’s future through collaboration and service.

For more information, contact Sybol Anderson at 301-862-SOMD, via email at [email protected], or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.

