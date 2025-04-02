Brandywine Player Wins $50,000 on Pick 5, Plans to ‘Take Care of Business’

20-year Army veteran, having already seen the world, has no aspiration to travel

A Maryland Lottery player from Prince George’s County enjoys the anticipation involved with the games, but got a bigger thrill than usual when his Pick 5 numbers hit for a $50,000 prize.

“It’s just the thrill,” he said of playing in general on March 24 after claiming his prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “I couldn’t believe it when I looked at it!” he said if the winning big ticket.

In the past he has won a fair number of prizes, mostly on Pick 3 and Pick 4 and in amounts up to $2,500. The Pick 5 score, however, is his biggest to date.

With his winnings, he plans to “take care of business,” he said, elaborating that he has grandchildren to spoil, a little celebrating to do and a few financial ends to tie up. He has no plans to travel, though. Originally from D.C., he served 20 years in the Army and saw many places around the world, noting that the Arabian Peninsula was the one he found most intriguing.

His winning combination was based on the license plate of an old vehicle and he bought his ticket at Three Road Liquors, 13704 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. The store receives a $500 commission, equal to 1% of the prize.