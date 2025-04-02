Raise a Glass to History at the Annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival on April 12th, 2025

Enjoy Offerings from Local Wineries, Craft Beverage Makers, Artisans & More!

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host St. Mary’s County wineries and craft beverage makers, as well as local crafters and artisans for the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

For the fifth year, community members and visitors are invited to enjoy this full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard, plus from other St. Mary’s County craft beverage makers. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, live music; or browse locally crafted items and art; take part in family and kids’ activities; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.



Visitors are encouraged to learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or to take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

“We have had an amazing response from the public regarding this event over the first few years, so we decided to welcome all St. Mary’s County craft beverage makers to the festival,” said Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Hosting our First Landing Wine Trail wineries and craft beverage makers, as well as local artisans, at the location of the original ‘First Landing’ in 1634, just makes sense!”

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for all beverages, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, and vendor purchases. Don’t miss your chance to purchase a special edition First Landing Wine Trail wine glass from the museum store as a souvenir!

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, please call the St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.

