Calvert County Office on Aging to Host 32nd Annual Southern Maryland Caregivers Conference

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging Division, will host the 32nd Annual Southern Maryland Caregivers Conference on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Southern Pines Senior Center, located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.

The conference will offer 15 sessions designed to support and educate caregivers. Topics will include building resilience in the caregiver, assistive technology, dementia care, medication management, nursing homes and assisted living, along with many others. Attendees will also hear from Maryland Secretary of Aging Carmel Roques.

“We want to continue to encourage, assist and support caregivers in any way we can,” said Jennifer Moreland, director of Community Resources. “Caregivers are essential to our community, and we believe this conference will be a valuable resource for all who attend.”

The registration fee is $45 and includes breakfast, lunch, three breakout sessions, the opening and closing plenary sessions and access to 30 vendors offering services for caregivers and their families.

The Calvert County Office on Aging extends its gratitude to top sponsor Mid-Atlantic Medical Supply & Equipment, as well as St. Mary’s County Aging & Human Services and Charles County Aging and Human Services for their support.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services to help older adults maintain the best possible quality of life. Find more information online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging and sign up for The Connection and the Caregiver Connections newsletters at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Newsletters.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.