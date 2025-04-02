Police Conduct Tobacco Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County, 18 Businesses Pass and Four Fail

On March 27, 2025, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of tobacco compliance checks across the county. The covert operation utilized a 19-year-old confidential informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office to assess businesses’ adherence to tobacco sales laws.

The CI, dressed in athletic attire, attempted to purchase tobacco products at various establishments while under the supervision of Corporal Jaime Davis of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division. Cpl. Davis, wearing civilian clothing, monitored all underage tobacco transactions.

Of the 22 businesses visited, 18 passed the compliance check by verifying the CI’s identification. However, four businesses failed to request identification and proceeded with the sale of tobacco products to the underage CI. The clerks involved in these transactions were issued DC-028 Uniform Civil Citations for selling tobacco products to a person under 21 years of age.

The following businesses passed the compliance check:

Capt. Sam’s: 22664 Colton Point Road, Bushwood Chaptico Market: 25466 Maddox Road, Chaptico Lighthouse Liquors: 30411 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Subway Shell Gas Station: 30295 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Wawa: 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Walgreens Store #17672: 30283 Triangle Drive, Charlotte Hall Vino 2 Wine & Liquor: 30320 Triangle Drive, Charlotte Hall Fred’s Liquors: 30075 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Exxon – 30100 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall New Market Exxon: 29290 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Vape Pro: 29220 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville Shiva’s Smoke Shop LLC: 29015 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville Birdies Store: 28270 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville DJ’s One Stop Shop: 28035 Three Notch Road., Mechanicsville Wawa Store #583: 27605 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville Village Liquors: 25731 Budds Creek Road, Chaptico Race-N-In: 26755 Stone Corner Lane, Mechanicsville Royal Farms: 30315 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall

These four businesses did not pass the compliance check and failed to ask for any identification, and tobacco was sold to an underage person:

7-Eleven, Store #21067: 29969 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall New Market Wine & Spirits: 29233 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville 7-Eleven Store #20835: 28240 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville Charlotte Tobacco & Vape: 30090 Three Notch Road #3, Charlotte Hall

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to enforcing tobacco and alcohol laws to protect the health and safety of the community’s youth. Businesses are reminded of their responsibility to comply with state laws regarding the sale of age-restricted products.