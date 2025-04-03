Police Investigating Assault at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to Nicolet Park located at 21871 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported assault in progress.

911 callers reported a fight involving 8 subjects with multiple attempting to pull a subject out of an SUV.

A short time later, 911 callers then reported an unknown aged subject was ran over by the SUV.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene to find no victims in the area.

One subject was detained nearby, and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service after confirming no patients were located.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.