Claude “Gene” Arnold, 78

On Tuesday March 25, 2025, Claude “Gene” Arnold, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend to many, passed away at age 78.

Gene was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carmel McCadden, his father Namon, and his mother, Lorene. Gene is survived by his brother, David Arnold, sister, Sue Lang (Dave), sister, Vicki Pylant (Bob), daughter, Melanie Bowes (Mike), son, Donald McCadden (Pam), son, John Hamrick (Amber), son, Chad Fowler, nine grandsons, two granddaughters, four great grandsons, numerous nieces and nephews, and several lifelong friends.

Gene was born on January 18, 1947, to Namon and Lorene (Smythers) Arnold in Leonardtown, MD. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of MD in 1982 and a Master of Science degree from Florida Tech in 1989. Gene was a Computer Programmer and Mathematician with the Department of Defense from 1969 until he retired in 2004.

In high school Gene was co-captain of the varsity basketball team. Gene played forward and had a great set shot from the corner of the key. Gene was passionate about cars. One he most often spoke about was his “yallow” 1957 Chevrolet that he kept in pristine condition. Gene was a card playing, dart throwing, beer drinking, live life to the fullest man. Gene loved the Maryland Terps, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins, and was even known to cheer on the Baltimore Ravens at times. Gene was attached at the hip with Carmel, and they enjoyed many adventures in their 25 years together.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Belmont Farm in Clements, MD on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The address for The Belmont is: 24079 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.