Jose “Chepe” Concepcion Palucho Marquez, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on March 27, 2025. Chepe was born on December 8, 1953, in San Miguel, El Salvador to Francisco Palucho and Maria Marquez.

Chepe worked as a porter for Hilton of Washington, DC. He enjoyed what he did for a living.

He also served as a greeter at Victory Baptist Church and was a friend to all who came.

In 1982, he met his future wife, Etthel, and they were wed, going on to have three children: Geovanne Palucho of Laurel, MD, Elijah Elias Palucho of Clinton, MD, and Cynthia Pape of Mechanicsville, MD.

In his leisure time, he loved playing the guitar, singing, enjoying movie nights, playing soccer, traveling, and, above all, cherishing moments with his family. His passion for music and soccer was infectious, often bringing joy and laughter to those around him. Chepe was known for his warm smile and generous spirit, always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. His love for life and dedication to family created countless cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Chepe was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, children, brothers Donadin Palucho, Fredy Palucho, Francisco Palucho, and sisters Dora Totten and Marleni Palucho. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca Pape, Brian Pape, Jonathan Pape, Etthelia Palucho, Steven Pape, Gisselle Palucho, Geovanne “Jr” Palucho, Ivana Palucho, Joevince “Joey” Palucho, and Jesse Palucho, as well as great-grandchildren Jaqueline Pape and Elizabeth Pape.

