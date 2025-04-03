Kenneth Wayne Lantz Sr, 77, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on March 25, 2025. On September 1, 1947, Kenneth, more affectionately known by his middle name “Wayne,” was born in Washington, DC, to Luther and Elizabeth Lantz.

After graduation, Wayne took out a loan and had his current house built at the age of 17 next door to his parents. Starting out, he worked for different auto repair shops and a dealership as an automotive mechanic before starting his very own business in 1974, where he became the proud owner and operator of Wayne’s Auto Service. Throughout his career, Wayne was known for his dedication and meticulous attention to detail, qualities that earned him a great reputation in the community. His shop quickly became a local favorite, providing reliable service and fostering a sense of trust and camaraderie among his customers.

On May 15, 1972, Wayne married the love of his life, Joy. The two were blessed with 2 children, Kenneth Jr (Kenny) and Jennifer.

In his free time, Wayne enjoyed spending time with family and friends, lending a helping hand to anyone in need. And always receiving a helping hand in return. Over the years, he loved spreading his knowledge of countless trades he came to learn, taking care of his house, yard, and shop, restoring cars, going to car shows, taking road trips to see family, dabbling in genealogy research, and loved his country music.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife Joy, grandson, Keith, and his half-siblings, Mary, Milton, and Chester. He is survived by his brother David, his two children, Kenny and Jennifer, and his grandson Christopher.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, the family will welcome friends for visitation from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM, led by Reverend Joe Orlando. The service will take place at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A repass will follow after the service at Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613, to celebrate Wayne and his life.

The family warmly invites anyone interested in driving their classic car, truck, or bike to the service to feel welcome to do so.

Following his service, friends and family will gather at Baden Volunteer Fire Department, located at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, to celebrate Wayne and his life.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.