St. Mary’s County Traffic Notice: Temporary Daytime Signal Outage Scheduled for April 8th, 2025 at Chancellors Run Road & FDR Boulevard Intersection

Maryland State Highway Administration, with assistance from St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T), will perform traffic control on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, for the installation of new traffic signal heads to provide protected left hand turns on the northbound and southbound lanes of FDR Boulevard at the Chancellors Run Road (Maryland Route 237) intersection.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal located at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) and FDR Boulevard intersection; traffic will be directed. A temporary change in travel pattern will occur on the FDR Boulevard northbound and southbound lanes approaching this traffic signal, allowing for right turns only and blocking the intersection to through traffic.

Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Motorists are advised to follow temporary lanes, signage, and traffic direction. Please remain alert for work crews, changing traffic patterns, and equipment and consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic.

Questions may be directed to DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.

