Edward O’Donnell Neel, Jr., 90, of Solomons, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD died peacefully on March 15, 2025 at The Hermitage Assisted Living facility, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 20, 1934 in Augusta, GA, the son of the late Edward O’Donnell Neel, Sr. and Margaret (nee: Brennan) Neel.

Edward was a 1959 graduate of George Washington University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear engineering. In August 1959, he entered the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country stationed at Sandia Base in New Mexico for four years until his Honorable Discharge in February 1963 as a Lieutenant junior grade. He began his career as a civilian with the Department of Defense, serving the next 5 years in New Mexico where a large portion of his work was concerned with the safety aspects of the nuclear weapons programs. In 1969, Edward relocated his family to Southern Maryland where he spent the rest of his civilian career as an engineer at Patuxent River Naval Air Station until his retirement in October 1993.

On September 12, 1959, Edward married the love of his life, Noreen Marie Neel in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in June 2023. Piney Point became the family home where many great memories were made. Edward’s affinity and love of the water brought him great enjoyment, especially when it came to fishing and boating. His other hobbies included gardening, bird watching, armchair sports, bicycling, and walking.

He is survived by his children, Helen Nicewonger (Leonard), Edward Neel III (Elizabeth), Maureen York (Kevin), Anne Piccoli (Philip) and Matthew Neel (Michele); 11 grandchildren: Christine Altom (Nathaniel), Sean Nicewonger (Kaitlyn), Ashleigh Piccoli; Joshua Piccoli; Julia Blount (Max); Tyler York; Megan York; Isabella Neel; Edward O. Neel, IV; Katelyn Stephenson and Andrew Stephenson; 4 great-grandchildren; Isaac Altom, Cole Nicewonger, Adrian Altom, and Jacob Nicewonger; and extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Edward is also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Holdefer and Rosemary Bunting.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Nguyen at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or the National Kidney Foundation, National Capital at Attention: Gift Processing @ National Kidney Foundation Headquarters, 30 East 33rd. Street, New York, NY 10018.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.